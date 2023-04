WVPE Photo of the Week: Pretty in Pink

Thank you to L. Louise of Granger for this photo from her backyard, since Magnolia blooms don't last long! But now we'll have this moment in time forever.

What are you taking photos of? Email us your shots to photo@wvpe.com and it could be selected as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.