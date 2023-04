Partial support for WVPE is provided by Midwest Museum of American Art, downtown Elkhart, announcing an exhibit of black and white landscape photographs by Clyde Butcher. This is an opportunity to meet Clyde Butcher and his wife Niki while his exhibit is featured at Midwest Museum including his large-scale images. Meet the artist , June 28th at 6:30. The Clyde Butcher exhibit is open through July 16th.

For more information, CLICK HERE.