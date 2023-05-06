'Wait Wait' for May 6, 2023: With Not My Job guest Ray Romano

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ray Romano and panelists Matt Rogers, Helen Hong and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Return of the King; The Pen is Mightier Than the Studio; Ugh-worthy Science

Panel Questions

Say Hello To My Semiaquatic Mammal Friend

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone disappointed by a real estate deal, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Ray Romano answers our questions about universally hated things

Ray Romano is television royalty, having become the world's TV dad with Everybody Loves Raymond. His new movie, which he wrote, directed, and stars in, is Somewhere In Queens. Everybody loves him, but can he answer our three questions about universally hated things?

Panel Questions

What's That Phenomenon; A French Fries Warning

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: Greenbacks and Greenthumbs; Putting the P in IPA; Breath Here In Case of Emergency.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the first hit TV show created without writers.

