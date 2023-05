The Rhapsody Arts & Music Festival returns to Island Park in downtown Elkhart, June 9th & 10th!

The 43rd annual festival, presented by Brinkley RV, features artisans, food, and music. On June 9th: The 1985 and The Incredible Johnsons. On June 10th: Departure, The Starving Artists, Lalo Cura, The Dead Pickers Society, Old Hank's Son, and The Steepwater Band.

Admission is free! For more information, click here.