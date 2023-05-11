© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Sen. Todd Young says he won't support Trump for GOP nomination in 2024

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Todd Young speaks to reporters in a ballroom at a hotel. Young is a White man with dark, graying hair, wearing a suit.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) criticized former president Donald Trump's comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin in explaining why he won't support Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said Thursday he won’t support former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Trump appeared on a CNN town hall Wednesday and pushed back against the idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, while saying that ending Russia’s aggression against Ukraine isn’t about “winning and losing.”

Young criticized those comments, and said Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes. And in an exchange from CNN with its reporter Manu Raju, Young said Trump’s remarks are a reason he won’t support him for the GOP nomination.

“And what’s the reason for you not supporting him?” Raju asked.

“Where do I begin?” Young said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Young reportedly sidestepped questions about whether he’d support Trump if the former president is the Republican nominee for president next year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith