Indiana State Bar Association expands accessibility for pro bono work with new site

The Indiana State Bar Association is providing a new website for Hoosier attorneys, paralegals and staff to do pro bono work.

The Indiana Pro Bono Academy and Resource Center offers various webinars and training on pro bono topics.

These trainings include best practices for working with clients who are deaf or hard of hearing, understanding the relationship between transgender youth and the law and working with non-English speakers.

There is also information on malpractice insurance and resources for different pro bono organizations and volunteer opportunities.

Officials with the State Bar Association said the academy is aimed to train attorneys on “relevant pro bono work topics” and expand accessibility for pro bono services.

They also say pro bono work often helps attorneys with their mental health and career standing – and hope this academy can help expand that.

The resource center is not intended for those seeking legal advice or help getting pro bono representation.

