Concord Mall could finally be closing for good

After years of struggling to keep tenants, Elkhart’s only mall could finally be closing.

Concord Mall is nearly vacant now, with just three tenants left.

An Ohio-based developer wants to gut the mall’s interior and convert it into larger spaces that would be leased to light assembly, research and development, or technology firms. The company has had success elsewhere at repurposing closed malls, according to Mike Huber, development services director for the city.

At its meeting Monday, the Elkhart Plan Commission will consider a rezoning request for the proposed project from the mall’s owner. The company might also look to develop new retail on outlots that front Main Street, and new multi-family housing fronting Mishawaka Road.

Elkhart Common Council Member and Plan Commission Member Aaron Mishler welcomes the news, even if it’s bittersweet personally. When he was a boy his mother was a hairstylist in the mall. He has fond memories of doing homework in the back of Regis Salon after school, and bugging her for her tip money so he could buy mall food and play video games at the arcade.

Recently he’s gone to the mall for Enzo Pizza. While there he sees the empty storefronts that once housed Kay Bee Toys, JC Penney, Spencer’s and more.

“Seeing all that stuff gone now, it’s sad,” Mishler said. “But you know, it’s hopeful to see some kind of movement on that property, if not in a mall form, something there to bring people to that property and to create jobs, and hopefully some affordable housing while we’re at it.”