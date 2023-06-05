Plan commission gives favorable nod to Habitat subdivision over neighbors' opposition

Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart Monday cleared their first hurdle in building a new 23-lot subdivision, despite opposition from people living in more expensive homes nearby.

The nonprofit wants to build the new subdivision off County Road 15, south of County Road 6, just south of Eastwood Elementary School.

Speaking against the project before the Elkhart Plan Commission were residents of the adjacent Hunters Run, Timberstone and Brittany Trails subdivisions. Some of those homes are priced at around $500,000.

Opponents said they were worried that Habitat clients, whose income can’t exceed program guidelines, won’t maintain the homes well enough, hurting their property values. That didn’t sit well with Crystal Welsh, senior urban planner for Abonmarche, Habitat’s consultant.

“It’s concerning to me that people are associating how much money you make to your values in life,” Welsh said.

Welsh noted, and the plan commission’s attorney agreed, that state law requires a city to approve a subdivision if it complies with the city’s subdivision ordinance. The commission found that it did, and voted 5-0 to send it to the Elkhart Common Council with a favorable recommendation.