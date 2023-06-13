New resources aim to connect all Hoosiers to hepatitis C prevention and cure

The Damien Center – a care and services center for those with HIV – and the Health Foundation of Indianapolis created the Connect to Cure initiative to help provide supportive and preventative services for hepatitis C.

The Damien Center, along with partner organizations, will staff regional sites across the state with employees to help with case management, testing and cures for the virus. Care coordinators, peer support specialists and linkage to care will be provided for those visiting the sites.

There will be 19 sites available across the state, including Gary, South Bend, Bloomington, Valparaiso and Indianapolis.



Hepatitis C, or hepatitis C virus (HCV), is spread through the blood of a person who has the virus. While there is no vaccine for HCV, medication can cure it in about eight to 12 weeks.

Without treatment, serious damage to the liver can occur as well as other health conditions – including cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

According to a press release from the Damien Center, it is estimated that 2.4 million people in the U.S. have the virus and more than half of them are unaware they have it. Of those people, an estimated 69,000 Hoosiers ages 18 and older are carrying the virus.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 18 or older is tested at least once in their lifetime to avoid developing chronic issues.

The program is funded by nearly $6.6 million of grants from the Indiana Department of Health as part of IDOH’s Health Issues and Challenges grant program. This program was established with American Rescue Plan money and has already been awarded funding to counter health issues across the state – including diabetes, food insecurity and cancer.

The full list of regional centers is below:



Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.