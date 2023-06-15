© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthcare Headlines
Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM on 88.1 WVPE with support from Greencroft Middlebury.

Healthcare Headlines: Dr Franchesca Fiorito Talks About Migraines

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT

Migraine. It's NOT just a bad headache. It's the second leading cause of disability world-wide. June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month and global awareness campaign Shades for Migraine (SFM) is bringing attention to the disabling disease. Dr Franchesca Fiorito is a Board Certified Neurologist & Headache Subspecialist. She's an ambassador for the Association of Migraine Disorders.

Tags
Featurefeatures