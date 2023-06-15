Healthcare Headlines: Dr Franchesca Fiorito Talks About Migraines

Migraine. It's NOT just a bad headache. It's the second leading cause of disability world-wide. June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month and global awareness campaign Shades for Migraine (SFM) is bringing attention to the disabling disease. Dr Franchesca Fiorito is a Board Certified Neurologist & Headache Subspecialist. She's an ambassador for the Association of Migraine Disorders.