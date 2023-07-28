Indiana officials still not talking about closed drug treatment center

Praxis Landmark Recovery has three weeks, until Aug. 17, to transfer or discharge all patients after the state of Indiana announced Thursday that it’s revoking its license.

It was unclear Friday what might happen to the patients, or to Tennessee-based Landmark Recovery, if that deadline isn’t met. It was also unclear Friday why the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction decided to revoke the drug treatment center’s license, an action it took two weeks after being requested to do so by St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

After two people died of overdoses at the facility over the July 4 weekend, Redman cited an ongoing problem with police and firefighters being called to the facility off Elm Road, just south of Mishawaka. Redman said Praxis staff were typically so uncooperative with police attempts to investigate alleged crimes at the facility, including rape and sexual assault, that most officers and detectives think Praxis staff were involved in drug trafficking within the facility.

Michele Holtkamp is a spokeswoman for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, the state agency that oversees the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. Holtkamp would only state in an email to WVPE that the agency was "unable to comment any further at this time.”