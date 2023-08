The Mishawaka Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old. Annabelle Whitmer left home on July 26 and hasn’t been seen since then. Annabelle is 5 foot 4, about 90 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. You can see her picture on our website, WVPE dot org. If you have information about where Annabelle might be, contact Mishawaka Police.