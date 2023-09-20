Indiana to receive $32.9 million in first round of CHIPS and Science Act funding

Indiana will receive $32.93 million in the first round of funding from the federal CHIPS and Science Act, a measure to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The initial funding round comes from the U.S. Department of Defense. The Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane will be one of the locations of the newly created Microelectronics Commons, a national microelectronics manufacturing network.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) was one of the bill’s lead authors. He said Wednesday’s announcement shows that Hoosiers are “leading the way” in connecting the country and the Midwest to the “innovation economy.”

Indiana joined with Illinois and Michigan to submit a proposal for the funding, styling themselves the Silicon Crossroads.

