The future of the House after McCarthy's ouster

By Susan Davis
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT

Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., became the first speaker in history removed from the job by a vote of the U.S. house, leaving Congress in uncharted territory.

Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
