Cyndi Carrasco chosen by GOP precinct caucus to replace Jack Sandlin in Indiana Senate

Former state Inspector General Cyndi Carrasco will be Indiana’s newest state senator.

A Republican precinct caucus chose Carrasco Wednesday to replace Jack Sandlin, who died unexpectedly last month.

Carrasco has a long career of government service. She worked for eight years in the inspector general’s office before becoming the first woman to serve in that role. She was deputy general counsel for Gov. Eric Holcomb and also recently worked for the Indiana House of Representatives as an attorney.

She said those experiences will allow her to hit the ground running as a lawmaker.

“To be able to focus on the issues, on developing the relationships that are necessary in order for me to be an effective legislator,” Carrasco said.

A former candidate for Marion County prosecutor, Carrasco said a key issue she’ll focus on is public safety.

Carrasco overwhelmingly defeated former state Rep. John Jacob in the precinct caucus.

