Indiana named a tech hub under federal CHIPS Act in 'major win for Hoosiers'

Indiana will be eligible for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding to help advance biotechnology development.

That’s because the state was named one of 31 regional tech hubs across the country under the federal CHIPS and Science Act.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who helped create the CHIPS Act, called Monday’s announcement a “major win for Hoosiers.”

The tech hub designation was awarded to Heartland BioWorks, an Indiana group led by the Applied Research Institute. Its partners include industry leaders such as Eli Lilly, Cook Medical and Roche; higher education institutions such as Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame, Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University; economic development organizations, labor unions, and the cities of Fishers and Indianapolis.

The designation now makes Indiana eligible to compete for up to $75 million in grants later this year to help further develop medical and biotechnology.

