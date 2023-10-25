Edwardsburg issues boil order while iron removal equipment is added to water system

From now through Saturday, the Village of Edwardsburg is cautioning residents not to use their tap water without first boiling it.

That goes for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and cooking. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

It’s a precautionary measure while the village this week adds equipment to its water plant to remove iron that occurs naturally in the ground water, says Rich Low, Edwardsburg’s public works director. Residents for years have complained about the water’s high iron content.

“It stains, it plugs appliances, it damages our meters so they don’t read accurately,” Low says.

The iron removal equipment will cost the village about $2.6 million and was approved early last year by the Village Council.