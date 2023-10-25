© 2023 WVPE
Edwardsburg issues boil order while iron removal equipment is added to water system

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT

From now through Saturday, the Village of Edwardsburg is cautioning residents not to use their tap water without first boiling it.

That goes for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and cooking. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

It’s a precautionary measure while the village this week adds equipment to its water plant to remove iron that occurs naturally in the ground water, says Rich Low, Edwardsburg’s public works director. Residents for years have complained about the water’s high iron content.

“It stains, it plugs appliances, it damages our meters so they don’t read accurately,” Low says.

The iron removal equipment will cost the village about $2.6 million and was approved early last year by the Village Council.

Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
