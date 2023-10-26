© 2023 WVPE
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales launches election text hotline

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
A screenshot of the text hotline tool launched by Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales. There are fields to fill in that include "First Name," "Last Name," "Phone" and "Address."
Screenshot of glbmbl.co/IN/complaint.php
A screenshot of the website people are directed to after they text "IN" to 45995, as part of Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales' new election text hotline.

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has launched a text hotline, where voters can get information and report issues about elections.

To use the new tool, Hoosiers text “IN” to 45995. They will then receive a link that takes them to a website where they can request information, ask a question, report a problem or file a complaint.

Morales’s office said election staff will then follow up with people directly.

The text tool is free to use, though text and data rates from your carrier may apply.

In a statement, Morales said the text tool is part of his pledge to make the office more efficient, putting resources "at Hoosiers’ fingertips."

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
