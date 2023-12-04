© 2023 WVPE
Thanks To Everyone Who Joined Our Small Step Event

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST
One Small Step with WVPE and StoryCorps
Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation—not to debate politics—but to get to know each other as people. We want to thank everyone who joined us in the Leighton Auditorium in the downtown South Bend library.