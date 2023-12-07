© 2023 WVPE
Indiana researchers unveil first-of-its-kind statewide evictions, foreclosure dashboard

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST
A screenshot of the Polis Center statewide evictions and foreclosures dashboard. There is a large map, centered on the state of Indiana, with a long vertical bar dividing it in half. The two halves are different colors - one purple, one orange - to represent eviction filings and eviction judgments.
Screenshot of the Polis Center dashboard
The Polis Center collected data from the Indiana courts system and joined it with demographic data from New America to create the statewide evictions and foreclosures dashboard.

Indiana researchers have unveiled a statewide evictions and foreclosures dashboard, believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

Thursday marked the launch of the data tool from the Polis Center and New America.

The Polis Center collected data from the Indiana courts system and joined it with demographic data from New America to create the dashboard. It shows eviction and foreclosure filings and judgments down to the census tract level, data that wasn’t really available to the public before now.

Indiana University Assistant Professor Patricia Basile said the dashboard can help better identify trends and challenges.

“I’m really excited that it has eviction filings and eviction judgments because it also allow us to see how different judges are treating tenants very differently and having extremely different results,” Basile said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Community organizer Mari Luna with Patchwork Indy said the dashboard can also empower advocates.

“Our stories and our experiences are supported by the numbers,” Luna said. “They’re supported by the research.”

The Polis Center hopes to add more data and features to the dashboard in the future.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
