WVPE Holiday Programming 2023-24

A Paul Winter Solstice - Thursday, Dec. 21, 10-11 PM

This year, Solstice Live! warms up the longest night of the year with a taste of the tropics. This one-hour Winter Solstice special brings a starry array of Brazilian guests, including Ivan Lins, Renato Braz, and Luciana Souza, with the Paul Winter Consort at the annual solstice concerts in New York’s Cathedral of St John the Divine. John Schaefer hosts.

The Nights Before Christmas - Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 PM

Host and producer Rob Martinez takes listeners on an hourlong journey through his Christmas music collection for the holidays. Produced out of 89.1 WBOI in Fort Wayne.

Holiday Fare on Your Favorite WVPE Music Programs

The Blues Revue, J-Cubed, Night Lights, Mountain Stage, The Back Porch, and Acoustic Accents will all feature music for the season on their shows this weekend.

Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25

Tinsel Tales - 9-11 AM

This year a radio tradition continues - stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk--these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs - 11 AM

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This year's program features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

An Afro Blue Christmas - 2 PM

This is a special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Dave Christiansen / OPB Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular.

Joy To The World: A Holiday In Pink - 3 PM

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered's Ari Shapiro, and co-produced by OPB and Murray Street Productions.

A Christmas Carol Presented by Elkhart Civic Theatre – 7 PM

The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “Bah Humbug!” This is a recording of the 2019 production by Elkhart Civic Theatre.

Jazz on Christmas Night

A Holiday Jazz Playlist by Karl Smith - following A Christmas Carol until 9 PM

J-Cubed host Karl Smith is curating a list of songs for the season to take us up to the top of the hour.

Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration - 9 PM

Pianist Christian Sands shares music and memories from his new holiday record Christmas Stories. We’ll hear tales of his childhood in snowy New England, the ultimate Christmas party music, and a Jazz Night exclusive track.

Jazz Piano Christmas - 10 PM

Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. This year, we spotlight remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa—whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene—in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

Kwanzaa

A Season’s Griot - Tuesday, December 26, at 8 PM

A Season's Griot is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

New Year’s Eve

Toast of the Nation - 11 PM - 2 AM

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hear sets from Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Hiromi, Sunny Jain and Lizz Wright.

New Year’s Day

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour - New Year’s Day at 7 PM

This episode features the best of 2023 from the Wild Rose Moon.

Sound Opinions: Best Albums of 2023 - 8 PM

Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot share their highly-anticipated “Best Albums” of 2023.

The 2023 Musicians Memorial Special - 9-11 PM

For the 7th year straight, music specials producer Paul Ingles offers the thoughtful, heart-felt, year-end compendium program that allows us all to honor many of the music greats lost to us in the last 12 months, including Tina Turner, Harry Belafonte, Tony Bennett, Sinead O'Connor, Jimmy Buffett, Ahmad Jamal, David Crosby and many more.

====

The Back Porch Best of 2023 - Sunday, Jan. 7, from 6-10 PM

And finally, join Al Kniola and Norm Mast as they recount their folk and acoustic favorites from 2023.

