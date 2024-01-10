Fair housing is the top priority in 2024 for the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said housing should be more accessible, affordable and equitable for all Hoosiers. And that’s the focus of the caucus’s agenda in 2024.

Caucus bills include measures to prohibit housing discrimination against active duty and veteran military servicemembers, to ban foreclosures based on medical debt, and to double the tax deduction for renters.

Caucus Chair Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) said housing is an “integral part of the American dream.”

“Owning a home is about far more than having a roof over your head,” Harris said. “It’s about giving Hoosiers a sense of security.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Some of the bills have come up before, notably Rep. Cherrish Pryor’s (D-Indianapolis) legislation to ban discrimination in housing appraisals.

Pryor said some members of the Republican supermajority don’t seem to think such discrimination is real.

“I think it’s unfortunate the legislature has not taken the issue as seriously as they should,” Pryor said.

Harris did say that House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) acknowledged the need this session for further work on housing issues.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.