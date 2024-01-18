Regional Champions: Phil Smoker-Vice President of Sales for Smoker Craft
This feature will show how iNDustry Labs enables local companies to advance our economic capabilities through investments in talent and technology. It also helps students to get a better education because of their interactions with local companies. We'll be speaking with area business leaders to get their stories. This week the spotlight is on Phil Smoker. He is the Vice President of Sales for Smoker Craft, the largest fiberglass deck boat manufacturer in the world.