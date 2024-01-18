© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Regional Champions: Phil Smoker-Vice President of Sales for Smoker Craft

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 18, 2024 at 12:08 PM EST

This feature will show how iNDustry Labs enables local companies to advance our economic capabilities through investments in talent and technology. It also helps students to get a better education because of their interactions with local companies. We'll be speaking with area business leaders to get their stories. This week the spotlight is on Phil Smoker. He is the Vice President of Sales for Smoker Craft, the largest fiberglass deck boat manufacturer in the world.

Tags
Regional Champions