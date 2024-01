The WVPE Photo of the Week is called Missed Visitors. It was taken by Lorna Dillinger of Buchanan, Michigan. The picture shows duck tracks in the snow that lead to a concrete goose. That’s probably not egg-sactly what those ducks were expecting.

