© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homeless center opponents raise spectre of sex offenders

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 30, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST
The Motels4Now homeless intake center in a former Knights Inn on Lincolnway in South Bend. Opponents of the city's plans to build a new center two miles north on Bendix Drive fear it will generate the same problems for neighbors that have occurred around the former motel. But proponents say its an unfair comparison, as the new center would be designed for the purpose.
The Motels4Now homeless intake center in a former Knights Inn on Lincolnway in South Bend. Opponents of the city's plans to build a new center two miles north on Bendix Drive fear it will generate the same problems for neighbors that have occurred around the former motel. But proponents say its an unfair comparison, as the new center would be designed for the purpose.

St. Joseph County Republican leaders hope they’ve identified a new way to stop construction of a proposed intake center for the chronically homeless: The danger of registered sex offenders.

Joe Thomas says he’s hearing very heavy opposition from his constituents to a nonprofit group’s plans to build a low-barrier intake center for the chronically homeless on Bendix Drive near the airport. The Republican county council member joined Republican County Commissioner Derek Dieter at a press conference Tuesday to announce what they said were “alarming findings” about Motels4Now.

There are currently six registered sex offenders staying there.

Motels4Now is the makeshift intake center that’s operated since 2020 in a former Knights Inn on Lincolnway.

State law says offenders can’t live within 1,000 feet of a school or day care center. Thomas says he knows the proposed site wouldn’t violate the rule. Neither Growing Kids Learning Center nor Corpus Christi elementary school are within 1,000 feet.

But he says they’re still within close walking distance.

Even if the center banned sex offenders, Thomas says he would still oppose its proposed location.

He says he and his constituents want to know why the center can’t instead be placed out in a cornfield somewhere so the homeless, sex offenders or not, would be distanced from people.

"You'd have to provide transportation for them, probably," Thomas says. "But somebody said, why don't you get them out in the country, where they're away from businesses, residential, apartments? I don't know what the success is if that's been done, but shoot, maybe there has been. Explore that."
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott