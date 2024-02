Singer Darius Rucker will embark on a tour this summer with the band Hootie & the Blowfish. He also released his country album “Carolyn’s Boy” this past fall. And in December, Rucker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Rucker about all of his musical accomplishments.

