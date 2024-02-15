Healthcare Headlines: Help Seniors Beat Winter Blues

Winter can be a difficult time of year, especially for seniors. A survey revealed that 64% of people experience winter blues, and this can be especially true for older adults. Often, winter can lead to seasonal depression, which can develop into feelings of sadness and finding it hard to stay active.

Terry and Becky Cuzzocrea are senior care experts and own Seniors Helping Seniors of St. Joseph County and Elkhart, to discuss tips on how to keep seniors healthy (mentally and physically) in the winter season?