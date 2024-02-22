© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Expansion of voyeurism law included in bill to address Indiana's revenge pornography law

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:37 PM EST
The Indiana Statehouse dome viewed from down a city street, framed between other buildings.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Indiana's revenge pornography law requires intimate images to be shared with others to trigger criminal penalties.

A Senate committee this week added a provision that deals with concealed cameras to a revenge pornography bill.

Sen. Rodney Pol, Jr. (D-Chesterton) said the language seeks to address an issue brought to him by a constituent. He said a married woman was secretly recorded by her partner using a concealed camera.

"And essentially this was held over her as a quote-unquote 'power issue' — 'I have this power over you,'" Pol said.

READ MORE: Abuse victims could get more from Boy Scout settlement under bill headed to Indiana Senate floor

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Pol said that incident isn’t covered under the state’s revenge pornography law because that statute requires intimate images to be shared with others.

His concealed camera language was added as an expansion to the state’s voyeurism law. A committee unanimously adopted the amendment and HB 1047 is headed to the Senate floor.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith