'20 Days in Mariupol' wins BAFTA, Oscar nomination

It’s been more than two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. The port city of Mariupol remains under Russian occupation, and the world gets little information about what is happening there that is not filtered through Russian state media.

In 2022, images of the siege of Mariupol shocked viewers around the world. They remain some of the most compelling evidence of atrocities committed by the Russian military.

Those images only exist because of a team of Associated Press journalists who stayed after other reporters left.

The documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” shows in vivid and often disturbing detail how those journalists risked their lives to bear witness to the siege.

Earlier this month the film won the Bafta Award for Best Documentary, and it is a favorite to take Best Documentary at the Oscars next week, too.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee spoke to director Mstyslav Chernov in July 2023.

