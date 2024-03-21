Americans are less happy than previous years, report finds

The authors of the annual World Happiness Report say Americans feel decidedly less happy than in previous years. For the first time in the report’s 12 years of research, the U.S. didn’t make it into the Top 20 list of the happiest countries.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with professor John Helliwell, a founding editor of the World Happiness Report and lead author on the country rankings chapter.

