How to clean out your finances this spring

As warmer weather approaches, many of us will turn to our usual spring cleaning checklist. Jill Schlesinger, financial planning guru and host of “Jill on Money,” says don’t forget your money spring cleaning too!

Taxes are due by mid-April, paperwork has likely built up over the winter and if you want to get on top of it all, it’s time for a tidy-up. Schlesinger joins host Scott Tong with some timely advice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.