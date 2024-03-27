John Gorka Holds Court on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

John Gorka on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, April 1 at 7pm

In this third trip to the show, the legendary singer-songwriter John Gorka lives up to and exceeds all expectations–not only with his songs but with his pithy seques to them. During the show, he talks about meeting Dave Van Ronk in Greenwich Village during his early years, working with singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky, meeting his mentor–the singer-songwriter, Stan Rodgers, delivering flowers on “a slippery” Valentine’s Day in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and discussing the study of American Idealism and the philosophy of self-realization at Moravian University. John also shares four original songs: Blue Chalk, The Sentinel, Branching Out, and That’s How Legends Are Made. As usual, John introduces each song with great tenderness and care – his stories make us feel we were with him during their conception. He invites the audience along on Branching Out, a song he describes as a favorite at Kerrville Folk Festival, the childlike refrain going, “I’m gonna reach, I’m gonna reach, up to the sky–I’m gonna reach, I’m gonna reach, ‘Till I know why!” His last song, a tribute to Stan Rodgers and the Godfrey Daniels Coffee House he wrote years ago, ironically sums up how most of us feel after listening to John present his material on this show.

Worked at a place,

Where the bands came through,

Some rang false and some rang true,

I’d stick around after they played,

To see how legends are made.

The show also features Valparaiso-born Stefan Hess, performing a beautiful song (lyrics penned by Parker Gage) called Bridge to Canada. Stefan’s effortless vocals and pristine guitar work make the experience quite notable. The Shoot the Moon Game Show follows contestants Christine Terpstra, Tom Fry, and John Gorka as they attempt to answer the questions biographically tied to John’s life. All this, plus a lively discussion with Derek Jensen, some brief words with music producer John Bahler, and a pithy note from the Moon’s resident philosopher, Rosy.