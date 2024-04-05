WVPE is a media sponsor for The *Raffaella Ballet. A new fairytale ballet, commissioned by the Stroik family in memory of their daughter, Raffaella Stroik. Inspired by her life, the full length ballet seeks to embody Raffaella’s motto: “Beauty will save the world”. An original story for all ages featuring New York City and international ballet talent. Debuting June 29th and 30th at the Morris Performing Arts Center. More information at RaffaellaBallet.org