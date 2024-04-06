'Wait Wait' for April 6, 2024: With Not My Job guest Chris Pine

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Chris Pine and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Adam Burke, and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Sun Takes 5; Google's Sketchy Secret-Keeper; Science Confirms Something Stinky

Panel Questions

A Capital Offense

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone with good intentions, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Chris Pine of crisp pine air fresheners

Chris Pine has done it all, from Star Trek to Wonder Woman to The Princess Diaries. Now, he's written and directed his own movie, Poolman, but can he answer our questions about crisp pine air fresheners?

Panel Questions

The Room We Clean The Least; "Did All the Planes..." Game; We Remember A Lobster Lover

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Workplace Sandal Scandal; Space Trash Returns; Accounting Trauma

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we know Google's Incognito Mode isn't really incognito, what'll be the next thing that turns out to be a lie?

