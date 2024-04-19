Week in politics: Israel retaliates against Iran, Trump's criminal trial
We speak with ABC News political director Rick Klein and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers to discuss the U.S. response to Iran’s attack on Israel; jury selection in former President Donald Trump’s trial stemming from a hush money payment to a porn star; and the three foreign aid bills advancing in the House.
