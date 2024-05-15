This feature will show how iNDustry Labs enables local companies to advance our economic capabilities through investments in talent and technology. It also helps students to get a better education because of their interactions with local companies.
Regional Champions: John Krause - welding instructor at the Elkhart Area Career Center
We'll be speaking with area business leaders to get their stories. This week the spotlight is on John Krause. John is a welding instructor at the Elkhart Area Career Center who is collaborating on a research project with the University of Notre Dame