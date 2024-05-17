Mercedes-Benz workers await results of vote to join UAW

More than 5,000 Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama are awaiting the results in the election to join the United Auto Workers union.

The workers assemble automobiles and batteries for electric vehicles.

The UAW is trying to gain momentum in Alabama after a landslide victory at a Volkswagen plant last month in Tennessee.

Stephan Bisaha, senior reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom, joins us with the latest.

