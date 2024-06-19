Regional Champions: Craig Heaney - CEO of Envel Concrete in South Bend

This feature will show how iNDustry Labs enables local companies to advance our economic capabilities through investments in talent and technology. It also helps students to get a better education because of their interactions with local companies. We'll be speaking with area business leaders to get their stories. This week the spotlight is on Craig Heaney - CEO of Envel Concrete in South Bend. Envel is an ultra high strength facade manufacturer that supplies facades for some of the most architecturally complex buildings in the U.S. One of their most notable projects to date has been the manufacturing of the concrete letters for the Obama Library.