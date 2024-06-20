WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Anything Goes

South Bend Civic Theatre presents Anything Goes. The S.S American sails across the Atlantic as an evangelist turned nightclub singer and a gangster try to help their pal win the love of an heiress. With Music by Cole Porter, this musical comedy is filled with stowaways, blackmail, disguises, and, of course, tap dancing sailors. July 26th through August 11th in the South Bend Civics’ Wilson Auditorium. More information at SBCT.org

