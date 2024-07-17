WVPE is a media sponsor for the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ

WVPE is a media sponsor for the 35th anniversary celebration of Maria Center, a ministry of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, providing a faith-based aging-in-place independent living environment. The public is invited to a celebration event in Cana Hall at Maria Center in Donaldson, Indiana, on Sunday, August 4th, from 1 to 6:30 PM, which includes tours, talks on health and aging, music and dinner. More information is at PoorHandmaids.org