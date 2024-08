Join 88.1 WVPE this Sunday evening August 18th at 6:00 PM EST for a live broadcast of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. The Symphony, along with the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, present the Chris Wilson Playalong Concert, “The Last Night of Proms” at Chris Wilson Pavilion at South Bend’s Potawatomi Park. Listen live on 88.1 WVPE.