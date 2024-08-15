© 2024 WVPE
Island of Blues Concert - Island Park, Elkhart 9/14/24

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 15, 2024 at 1:07 PM EDT
Island of Blues 2024 Elkhart

WVPE is a media sponsor for the 2024 Island of Blues concert presented by the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation. The event will feature live music from five bands including this year’s headlining act, The Mike Wheeler Band. There will be blues, BBQ, a beer garden, and more. The island of Blues takes place at Island Park in Elkhart on Saturday, September 14th from 11 AM TO 8 PM. WVPE’s own Ole Harv is the host. More information is available HERE.
Island Park