Libertarian Donald Rainwater discusses taxes, health care, other key issues in governor's race

Indiana has never elected governors from the same political

party for more than 20 years in a row. Libertarian Donald

Rainwater wants to keep it that way by upending the two-party

system entirely and making history as a third-party candidate.

Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sits down with

Rainwater to discuss some of the biggest issues in the open

governor’s race.

IPB News Statehouse Bureau Chief Brandon Smith: I want

to start with something that seems to be on a lot of Hoosiers’

minds, and it's certainly been a major issue in the campaign so

far, which is property taxes. How do you address people's

property tax bills without struggling or hitting local governments

in a way that they're going to struggle with their budgets?

Donald Rainwater: So, when somebody says to me, ‘Well your

property tax plan is going to reduce the budgets for fire and

police,’ I'm going to say, ‘No, the local government's already

decided to do that with tax increment financing.’ What my

proposal forces local governments to do is to decide, are we

going to fund the necessary functions of local government and

take care of the people with the tax dollars that the people are

paying? Or are we going to continue to give it to economic

development? Which should be private development, not private

development funded with taxpayer dollars.

Smith: One of the most growing parts of Indiana's education

budget is private school vouchers. We have a near universal

program now — only the very upper most income limits are

barred from getting those dollars. Would you like to see that

program expanded further to basically be universal, get rid of the

income limits?

Rainwater: I am 100 percent supportive of not only universal

school choice as it's currently defined, but I believe that we need

universal school choice that allows parents to find any school

option that provides the right environment to maximize that

child's positive outcomes, whether it's state accredited or not.

We need, I believe, we need to decentralize education in the

state of Indiana.

Smith: So, lawmakers are looking for ways to curb the

exponentially growing cost of Medicaid for the state of Indiana.

Is there any way to rein in those costs without cutting services to

Hoosiers?

Rainwater: The services that have been promised to Hoosier

citizens — state government made the promise, they need to

keep it. We have a $1 billion accounting error. But we also have

in the last budget about $1 billion of new budget allocation to the

Indiana Economic Development Corporation. But to tell these

people, well, we made a budget mistake, so we're going to have

to cancel this program, but it's okay because the IEDC is going to

bring in a thousand new high-paying tech jobs that you won't be

able to do because you've got to stay at home with your child —

morally and ethically reprehensible to me.

Smith: We have Indiana's near-total abortion ban. As governor,

would you like to see that change? Do you think Indiana's

abortion rights are in the correct place?

Rainwater: The current law needs to go through any and all

legal challenges that may need to go through the court system.

And that the state legislature should listen to the people and if

there are adjustments that need to be made, they should make

them. I'm a pro-life libertarian. But I don't believe that one

person should make that decision as to what changes should be

made within that particular legislation. I believe that that is a

very delicate issue and I'm really tired of politicians using it to

get votes.