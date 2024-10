The WVPE Photo of the Week is called “Box Turtle in my Garden”. It was sent in by Roger Weaver of Elkhart who discovered this male eastern box turtle in his garden. Roger explains that male box turtles usually have red or orange irises and females have yellow or brown. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com . Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.