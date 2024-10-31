The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential 2024

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

This year's guests include Paola Velez author of the forthcoming Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store, Joe Yonan author of Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas, Tiffany Derry, and James Beard award-winning author and cooking teacher, Andrea Nguyen.

Airs Thanksgiving Day from 10am-12pm on 88.1 WVPE

More HERE.

