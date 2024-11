WVPE is a media sponsor of the eighth annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens, featuring nearly 1-mile of pathways aglow with

lights. Be transported with the lights, sound, and beauty of the holiday season. Enjoy the music, hot cocoa, and shopping in the Cottage. It’s open November 29th through December 28th. Find more on dates and times, parking, and tickets HERE .