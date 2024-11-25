WVPE Special Holiday Programming Guide 2024-25

Thu Nov 28, 2024

10am - 12pm Splendid Table: Turkey Confidential

Mon Dec 2, 2024

7pm - 8pm Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Mon Dec 9, 2024

7pm - 8pm The Sauce

Mon Dec 16, 2024

7pm - 8pm The Sauce Live

Sat Dec 21, 2024

11pm - 12am In Winter's Glow (APM)

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.

Mon Dec 23, 2024

7pm - 8pm The Sauce Live

Tue Dec 24, 2024

8pm - 9pm Notre Dame Children's Choir (TBD)?

9pm - 10pm Jazz Piano Christmas (NPR)

Check out your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! This year, our annual sell-out event spotlights ferociously talented Japanese musical phenom Hiromi, Mountain Stage’s Bob Thompson, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño, chosen as one of the Kennedy Center’s “Next 50” leaders.

10pm - 11pm A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas (NPR)

Join Fiona Ritchie for a winter walk along the banks of the River Tayin Scotland, accompanied by music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire. Among restored riverside woodlands, Fiona finds her favorite bench, and sits there to reflect upon the scenes of midwinter. The location inspires seasonal tales, joyful songs, and tunes of rare beauty, with guitarist Tim Edey, singer Emily Smith, and more.

Wed Dec 25, 2024

9am - 10am Tinsel Tales 2 (NPR)

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition Tinsel Tales programs, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

10am - 11am Three Tales of Christmas with Cantus (APM)

In Christmas with Cantus, Cantus weaves together three holiday stories with time-honored carols and new classics. Blending narration and song, the program features Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Christine Lê’s The Hawai’i Snowman, alongside Mark Twain’s “A Letter from Santa Claus,” offering an opportunity to reflect on the meaning and joy of the holiday season.

11am - 12pm Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays (PRX)

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays is an hour-long special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), Michael shares an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment composed for the Orson Welles drama “The Magnificent Ambersons.” Bundle up and enjoy The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays!

2pm - 3pm Notre Dame Children's Choir (TBD)?

9pm - 11pm A Hip Holiday Mix with Paul Ingles (PRX)

Music History Producer Paul Ingles gently hosts two hours of pop, rock and soul holiday music. In the first hour, Otis Redding, James Brown, John Prine, Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, Wyclef Jean, Marty Stewart, Cheap Trick, Sheryl Crow, The Rolling Stones and more. Hour two features Brian Setzer, Destiny's Child, Sharon Jones & Dap Kings, John Prine, Nickel Creek, Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, RUN DMC, Louis Armstrong, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Thu Dec 26, 2024

7pm - 8pm Sounds of Kwanzaa (PRX)

Garrett McQueen offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration. The show features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds.

8pm - 9pm Hanukkah Lights (NPR)

This NPR favorite returns with some of our favorite stories from the archives. We’ll hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans and “Geek Week by Rebecca O’Connell.

9pm - 10pm Candles Burning Brightly (APM)

A new, delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

10pm - 11pm Chanukah Memories and Melodies (PRX)

Six prominent artists share memories of Chanukah, and the music the holiday brings to mind. From soothing to surprising, from reverent to rowdy, their musical choices will inspire and delight you. With Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, social entrepreneur Aaron Dworkin, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Sephardic music virtuoso Daphna Mor, conductor Eric Jacobsen, and Yiddish music maven Henry Sapoznik. Hosted by WQXR's Elliott Forrest.

Mon Dec 30, 2024

7pm - 8pm Sound Opinions: Best Albums of 2024 (PRX) (TBD)

Tue Dec 31, 2024-Wed Jan 1, 2025

9pm - 1am Toast of the Nation (NPR)

Happy New Year from Toast of the Nation, your NPR New Year's Eve tradition since the 1970s. Enjoy sets from Ibrahim Maalouf, José James, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.

9pm - 11pm Musicians Memorial 2024 (PRX)(TBD)