Gen Z loves the digital compact cameras that millennials once coveted

Digital compact cameras, the kind that were used 15 or 20 years ago, are showing up on holiday wishlists for teens and Gen Zers. NPR's Claire Murashima asked - how come?

CLAIRE MURASHIMA, BYLINE: Smartphones take great pictures, but the cool kids right now are after something different.

EVIE: I get asked every single day what cameras I use, so I'm going to show you.

QUADAJAH WHITLEY: And y'all know I love pink, so I got mine in pink. But it does come in different colors. It also comes with a wide lens and two rechargeable batteries.

ADINA YAFFA: And I think this is the digital camera that we've been looking for.

MURASHIMA: As TikTok users Evie, Quadajah Whitley and Adina Yaffa point out, old-school cameras are back in style. And just like miniskirts and low-rise jeans, it's a trend that has circled back around. Freelance reporter Elizabeth Gulino covers lifestyle and internet trends.

ELIZABETH GULINO: I think people are feeling really nostalgic for that era, like the early 2000s, when everyone would bring their digital cameras to the club or, like, to a family party and stuff and take those photos. And those images make us feel nostalgic, and I think people are chasing that.

MURASHIMA: Photos have trends, too, like the ones on social media a decade ago that were edited to be oversaturated and high exposure.

GULINO: I know for a moment in the past few years, film really was a big thing, and a lot of people were getting film cameras or were getting disposable cameras. So this is sort of a swing in the opposite direction where digital cameras have become popular.

MURASHIMA: She says the look of the photos taken by these cameras is popular again in part because of their lo-fi vibe.

GULINO: So they definitely look airy, floaty and ethereal when using a digital camera flash in particular.

MURASHIMA: Compared to photos taken by smartphones, images from these compact digital cameras may have fewer pixels, but that doesn't decrease their appeal among newfound fans. Casey Fatchett has been a professional photographer for the past 25 years and hosts "The Nerdy Photographer Podcast." He says digital cameras have taken off among Gen Z because they're tired of seeing themselves in photos taken on phones.

CASEY FATCHETT: There's so much processing that goes on in your phone that you don't have any control over. So I think that there is a yearning among young people for photos that look real, especially of themselves. So there's a feeling there that you can't get from your cellphone camera.

MURASHIMA: Fatchett says digital cameras can also be a way to be more intentional and selective about the photos you're taking since you can't snap an infinite number of shots.

FATCHETT: Whether it's a digital camera, whether it's a film camera, whether it's a polaroid-style camera, your brain thinks about it differently. Like, I only have X number of photos that I can take, so I want to capture something that really matters to me.

MURASHIMA: Vintage is also cool again, so recycling a camera that's been sitting in a drawer somewhere for the past two decades is an option. So is buying an older version of a higher-priced model. I asked Wirecutter's Phil Ryan what to look for if you have the option of buying that kind of camera in person.

PHIL RYAN: Zoom the lens. Make sure that it's actually working. Bring an SD card. Put your SD card in and snap a few pictures. And make sure that it's taking a picture and it's going to play it back. And then make sure that you're going to get a charger with it.

MURASHIMA: And Ryan says, think about what you're going for. If it's that Y2K overexposed aesthetic photo, you can buy a lens for your phone.

RYAN: So you're going to be putting literally a piece of plastic in front of the camera on your phone. Those are definitely stocking stuffers. Those you can get for, like, 20, $25, and a whole set of them.

MURASHIMA: But if you're trying to capture the moment without being on a device and don't care about that trendy influencer look, you can always grab a disposable camera. They're even cheaper.

Claire Murashima, NPR News.

