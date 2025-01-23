88.1 WVPE - MOVING Into the Future

WVPE is on the move. We need your help.

Elkhart Community School Corporation is offering 88.1 WVPE the opportunity to move into a new, larger space to support our work connecting the community to information, entertainment, and each other.

While the ECSC is paying for the remodeling of the new space, the Friends of WVPE advisory board is raising the funds needed to create a state-of-the-art facility that will strengthen station operations today and open the way for future growth.



Support this project by clicking HERE.

With this move, WVPE will benefit from innovations including:



- Cutting-edge broadcast equipment - Three new studios - An emergency generator - Expanded podcast capabilities - One third more office space

The estimated cost for the project is $750,000. The Friends of WVPE Advisory Board of Directors invites members, local businesses, and foundations to join us in supporting the station in this exciting opportunity.

This project is part of a larger renovation at the Elkhart Area Career Center by Elkhart Community Schools (our licensee). Construction is underway and the entire project will be completed within the next few months. To support this expedited timeline, WVPE has depleted vital operating reserves to purchase new equipment to stay on the schedule set by our licensee. Part of this fundraising effort goes towards restoring those funds.

Thanks to supporters, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County we are more than half way towards our goal. The grant from the St. Joseph County Community Foundation is a generous $150,000 matching challenge grant.

With your help, we can leverage this challenge and meet our ambitious goal. We would love your support to help make this happen.

Become a donor and inspire others to give!

Support our move and enable WVPE for years to come.

Gifts to this project can also be made through a Donor Advised Fund.

If you choose to support this project with a check, please make it out to Friends of WVPE Inc. Checks can be mailed to:

Friends of WVPE Inc.

2424 California Rd

Elkhart, IN 46514

WVPE Studio 1 WVPE Data and Rack Room

