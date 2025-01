WVPE is a media sponsor for the St. Margaret’s House Winter Walk 2025 Sunday, February 16th. St. Margaret’s House, a day center for women and children, is inviting everyone to join in a one-mile solidarity walk through downtown South Bend. This year’s Winter Walk will offer a new look at the experience of women in our community who must rely on their feet for transportation: no matter the weather. More information available at: St. Margaret's House.